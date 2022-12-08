ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
glensidelocal.com

On The Right Track Cafe to open Jenkintown location next month

On The Right Track Cafe has been a favorite Glenside breakfast and lunch spot for years, and a second location in Jenkintown is expected to open by mid-January. The new location will be at 609 York Road in the same building which currently houses a parking garage and Jenkins Storage.
JENKINTOWN, PA
SoJO 104.9

Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Delaware Valley greets the holidays with many attractions to celebrate the season

PHILADELPHIA - 'Tis the season for joy, music, family gatherings and tradition. Philadelphia and the surrounding area is filled with beloved holiday traditions. Macy's, in Center City, has once again decked their halls and trimmed their trees with festive lights galore and a Christmas display to remind us all of the warmth and beauty the holidays can bring. Along with the beloved Wanamaker organ greeting shoppers and on-lookers alike with the sounds of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Muffins in Bridgeport reopening under new ownership

Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia, lifetime King of Prussia residents, Upper Merion High School graduates, and owners of The Hedgehog Grill food truck, are the new owners of Muffins in Bridgeport. The breakfast and lunch restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, December 13th, and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 17th. The hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 138 West 4th Street in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
PhillyBite

Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia

These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

