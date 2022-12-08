Read full article on original website
Sandwiches, Sides, and So Much More at Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches in Pottstown
When the craving for a sandwich hits, what do you do? When only the best will suffice, head to Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches (located at 137 E. High Street in Pottstown). No plastic-wrapped lunch meat here, only the best quality meats and cheeses, ingredients, and baked-from-scratch bakery items. Set in...
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which was located at 675 Middletown Boulevard in Langhorne, permanently closed their doors in the last few days, with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
glensidelocal.com
On The Right Track Cafe to open Jenkintown location next month
On The Right Track Cafe has been a favorite Glenside breakfast and lunch spot for years, and a second location in Jenkintown is expected to open by mid-January. The new location will be at 609 York Road in the same building which currently houses a parking garage and Jenkins Storage.
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
fox29.com
Delaware Valley greets the holidays with many attractions to celebrate the season
PHILADELPHIA - 'Tis the season for joy, music, family gatherings and tradition. Philadelphia and the surrounding area is filled with beloved holiday traditions. Macy's, in Center City, has once again decked their halls and trimmed their trees with festive lights galore and a Christmas display to remind us all of the warmth and beauty the holidays can bring. Along with the beloved Wanamaker organ greeting shoppers and on-lookers alike with the sounds of the season.
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
morethanthecurve.com
Muffins in Bridgeport reopening under new ownership
Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia, lifetime King of Prussia residents, Upper Merion High School graduates, and owners of The Hedgehog Grill food truck, are the new owners of Muffins in Bridgeport. The breakfast and lunch restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, December 13th, and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 17th. The hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 138 West 4th Street in Bridgeport.
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Phillymag.com
A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line
At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before...
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
glensidelocal.com
Fun fact: John Stetson of Elkins Park invented the American cowboy hat
Fun fact: John B. Stetson, for whom Elkins Park’s Stetson Avenue is named, is the godfather of American-style cowboy hats. He owned a mansion in Elkins Park and his Philly factory was the birthplace of the hat’s design. The son of a New Jersey hatmaker, Stetson traveled to...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
