Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Business Insider
NFL player J.J. Watt blasts Chipotle on Twitter: 'We want big burritos back'
Chipotle previously said that customers can customize food and digital orders allow for more consistency.
WVNews
Martinsburg's Jameer Hunter is recipient of Walker Award
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a large picture hanging outside of the Martinsburg High School gymnasium showing a football player running down the field. The player highlighted is the late Fulton Walker, a Martinsburg graduate who became the first player in Super Bowl history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in the NFL’s premier game of the season.
WVNews
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan
After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
Commish: NHL salary cap might rise by only $1 million
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the salary cap might rise by only $1 million next season.
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried games since the league started in 1996
WVNews
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?
WVNews
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard came to the bench with a message for his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. “Told the guys, ‘Let’s get out and run, let's play faster,'” coach Tyronn Lue said.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
WVNews
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
WVNews
Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had an eventful overtime period. The St. Louis center scored at 2:23 of the extra session to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in a battle of Central Division rivals.
WVNews
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
WVNews
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111 Monday night. Josh Richardson had 24 points to help San Antonio win its third straight after an 11-game losing streak.
WVNews
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
