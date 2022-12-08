ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Martinsburg's Jameer Hunter is recipient of Walker Award

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a large picture hanging outside of the Martinsburg High School gymnasium showing a football player running down the field. The player highlighted is the late Fulton Walker, a Martinsburg graduate who became the first player in Super Bowl history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in the NFL’s premier game of the season.
WVNews

Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan

After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
WVNews

Portland 133, Minnesota 112

MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
WVNews

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
WVNews

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111 Monday night. Josh Richardson had 24 points to help San Antonio win its third straight after an 11-game losing streak.
WVNews

Miami 87, Indiana 82

MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
