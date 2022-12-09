Read full article on original website
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A district court judge has ruled that a state law that would ban most abortions is still unconstitutional and the permanent injunction barring it from taking effect remains in place. In 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill to make most abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That's about the sixth week of a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa immediately sued and prevented the law from taking effect. In 2019, a district court judge issued a permanent injunction. A Polk County District Court judge has ruled she has no authority to lift that order and her ruling goes on to say it's the Iowa Supreme Court, not the district court, that will decide what legal standards should be used to review abortion-related cases. Governor Reynolds says she's very disappointed in the district court's ruling and appeal the decision immediately.
Michigan drops from 29th to 31st in economic report
(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan. A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
Iowa gets over $70 million in opioid deal with Walgreens, CVS
DES MOINES — Tens of millions more dollars are headed to Iowa for opioid recovery and prevention services. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday that the state is expected to receive $70.3 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioid crisis. The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have agreed to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle allegations they ignored red flags over opioid painkiller prescriptions and failed to detect and prevent abuse and diversion of the drugs.
Texas bans TikTok on government devices
TEXARKANA, Texas – Following other GOP-led states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok from government-issued devices, citing cybersecurity risks from China. Abbott banned TikTok on Wednesday from state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the Chinese government with an additional concern of surveillance of U.S. citizens.
Indiana sports wagers close to all-time record in November
Football, basketball and World Cup soccer spurred Hoosiers to bet nearly a half-billion dollars on sporting events in November — coming close to breaking the all-time monthly record for sports wagering in Indiana. Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Indiana casinos and their online sports wagering...
Indiana Senate accepting applications for page program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 senate page program, according to state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo. Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual...
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer parts of Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving into the state is expected to drop heavy snow in some parts of western and northern Nebraska and could bring significant rain to the eastern part. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning, while several counties in southwest and central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Alabama broadband expansion program kicks off this week
(The Center Square) – Technical assistance for broadband expansion in Alabama is the focus of a series of meetings in the state. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance program kicked off Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said, and will be offered in each of the state’s 67 counties. The program works to provide technical assistance to municipalities and other public stakeholders in the state who are working to ensure broadband is accessible to everyone.
Interactive Learning Available for Older Adults this Winter
A slate of free interactive online programming, supported by the Wyoming Department of Health and designed to increase activity and wellness among older Wyoming adults, is currently featuring a number of winter holiday options. Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the “GetSetUp” digital education...
Juul to pay settlement for targeting youth
Harrisburg, Pa. — The maker of an e-cigarette company must pay $38.8 million to Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday. The settlement with JUUL Labs is for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products.
It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it
(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down...
Fraudsters show vulnerability of Georgia's unemployment benefit system
(The Center Square) — Federal charges against eight people prosecutors say conspired to defraud Georgia out of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits shows the potential vulnerability of the state's systems. Georgia officials may find solace in the fact that the state is not alone when it comes to...
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Originally published Dec. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals...
Enhanced risk of severe storms on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20. The storm system responsible for...
Most commonly seen birds in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maine from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
