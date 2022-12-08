INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun on Monday again cast himself as a relative outsider as he launched his campaign for the state’s highest office. The first-term U.S. senator said he would be of much more use in the governor’s chair than in Washington. He said he wants to focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality in Indiana and improving educational outcomes. He also said he wants to raise base pay for state troopers. Braun promised novel approaches to those issues, though he did not offer specifics.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO