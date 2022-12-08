Croatia has ‘nothing to fear’ ahead of quarterfinal clash against ‘terrifying’ Brazil, says head coach

Read full article on original website
Argentina v Croatia: World Cup 2022 semi-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will clinch a place in the final as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric do battle at Lusail Stadium? Find out with Scott Murray
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia:. Lionel Messi tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at soccer’s biggest tournament. Lothar Matthäus of Germany previously...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Report: Iran Soccer Player Sentenced to Death After Protests
FIFPRO, the international soccer union, said it was ‘shocked and sickened’ by the reports.
EU ministers fail again on gas price cap to contain costs
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers failed yet again to overcome their deep differences Tuesday on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days — if not this year, then later.
Rishi Sunak tells MPs he will clear asylum backlog by end of 2023
PM says he has signed deal with Albania and will resume ‘hostile environment’ checks on bank accounts
