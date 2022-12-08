Read full article on original website
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
BBC
Strep A: Cheshire pharmacies report amoxicillin and penicillin shortages
Pharmacies in Cheshire have reported a shortage of antibiotics used to treat strep A. Demand for penicillin and amoxicillin has increased recently after a rise in the number of cases in children. Hannah Sami, who manages a pharmacy in Wilmslow, Cheshire, said she had "never seen" so many prescriptions and...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
What is Strep A infection?
More young children have died from Strep A infection, prompting fears of an outbreak in cases.– What is Strep A?Group A Streptococcus (Group A Strep or Strep A) bacteria can cause many different infections.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections caused by Strep A range from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– How are Strep A bacteria...
TODAY.com
Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment
With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
Will preventive antibiotics stop deadly strep A among schoolchildren?
With at least nine children confirmed dead from severe strep A infections in England, the government has raised the strategy of preventive antibiotics, where penicillin is given to close contacts to prevent them from falling ill. But what is the plan, and what difference will it make?. Why is the...
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
beckersdental.com
4 major DSO moves in 2 weeks
From a joint venture to a new 24-location dental group, here are four major DSO moves Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:. 1. Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. 2. U.S. Oral Surgery Management completed a funding...
beckersdental.com
Navigating the dental 'tsunami': 3 dental leaders' goals for 2023
Practice growth and maintaining financial stability are just a few goals for dentists, dental executives and their practices going into 2023. Here, three dental leaders discuss the goals they've set for their organizations next year:. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Matt Carlston, DMD. Vice President...
beckersdental.com
3 medical-dental integration moves in 10 days
Health systems, DSOs and oral health groups have been busy collaborating on initiatives to advance medical-dental integration. Here are three moves that have taken place since Dec. 2:. 1. San Francisco-based UCSF Health and UCSF Dentistry integrated patients' oral health and medical records into Epic's electronic health record system. 2....
Soil fungi are spreading lung infections to new territories
Histoplasma, a soil fungus that can cause respiratory illness, shows signs of spreading outside of its historic habitats. CDCDisease-causing soil fungi are expanding beyond their endemic regions, and climate change could be to blame.
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
New York Post
US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’
America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Doctors are overprescribing antibiotics during the tripledemic. The shortage could hurt those who truly need them
Some formulations of amoxicillin aren’t available this fall. It’s not the only tripledemic-related drug pharmacies are coming up short on.
WKYC
Parents looking for Children's Tylenol or Motrin may find empty shelves
HOUSTON — As if caring for a sick child isn't tough enough, a lot of parents are having a hard time finding fever reducers for their kids. Johnson & Johnson makes Children's Tylenol and Children's Motrin. The company said there's no supply chain issue or nationwide shortage, but admitted the high demand is leaving some shelves empty.
Strep A - live: Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold amid fears of GPs antibiotics shortage
Cases of scarlet fever have soared tenfold this year, official figures show amid an increase in Strep A infections.Most recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there had been around 23,000 incidents of the infection this year up until last week, compared to just 2,323 during the same period in 2021.Scarlet fever is caused by the bacteria called group A streptococcus. Though usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious.It comes after the health secretary insisted there was no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers – though he...
BBC
Strep A: Antibiotics shortage in some Welsh pharmacies
Demand for antibiotics used to treat suspected cases of Strep A has led to a shortage in some pharmacies in Wales. A seven-year-old girl from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, is among nine children to have died across the UK from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS) since September. Pharmacist Ross...
Over the counter medication in short supply amid 'tripledemic' concerns
Prepare yourself because you might have to go to multiple stores to get the medicine you need to fight a cold or flu."Couldn't find any Tylenol for the kids," said father Adam Covington. "No luck, but keep trying."Parents are struggling to find cold and flu medicine as a "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have driven up the demand for over-the-counter medication, especially for children. "Remember, we did not have anything for two years," said . "We sat at home. We masked. We worked from home ... "Our herd immunity for all these respiratory viruses also dropped significantly."In a statement,...
