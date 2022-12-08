Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson's deal
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievement
Denver approves three affordable housing projects
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycations
WVNews
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
WVNews
Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement
DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration?
WVNews
Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
WVNews
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in...
WVNews
Dobbins and Edwards finally healthy together for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were down to their No. 3 option at quarterback — but for the first time in almost two years, they also had both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards available. Good timing.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Monday night. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.” In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
WVNews
Seahawks fail to solve defensive issues as slide continues
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A month ago, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks were in control of the NFC West race. In the time since, the Seahawks (7-6) have punted that away, thanks to three losses in four games, an inability to stop the run and failure in defending their home field.
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Herald
Heat embarks on important week looking to change direction of season: ‘It’s a big trip for us’
The Miami Heat knows this week is important. Coaches and players aren’t afraid to admit it.
WVNews
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
WVNews
It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
WVNews
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
WVNews
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
WVNews
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
