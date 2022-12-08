ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement

DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration?
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Monday night. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.” In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
STARKVILLE, MS
WVNews

Seahawks fail to solve defensive issues as slide continues

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A month ago, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks were in control of the NFC West race. In the time since, the Seahawks (7-6) have punted that away, thanks to three losses in four games, an inability to stop the run and failure in defending their home field.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
WVNews

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
WVNews

Miami 87, Indiana 82

MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
INDIANA STATE

