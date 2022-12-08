Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Former Freeholder & Denville Mayor Gene Feyl Honored for Service to Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Local Evidence of a Nation's Declining Water InfrastructureMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Benson’s county executive campaign kicks into gear with endorsement from Palmer
Former Trenton Mayor Doug Palmer endorsed Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for Mercer County Executive today, in an event that doubled as the kickoff of Benson’s primary campaign against five-term incumbent County Executive Brian Hughes. “We don’t have to accept the status quo,” said Benson, a former county freeholder and...
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
New Jersey Globe
Sidamon-Eristoff, a former state treasurer, might run for Mercer County Executive
Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff, a government finance expert who spent more than five years as New Jersey State Treasurer under Gov. Chris Christie, is considering a bid for Mercer County Executive. With Mercer County Democrats on the verge of a full-blown civil war, Sidamon-Eristoff has been meeting with current and former Republican...
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
New Jersey Globe
Possibly eyeing statewide run, Sherrill names top Democratic operative as chief of staff
Offering the strongest hint yet that she is preparing to seek statewide office, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has hired a political operative with experience in national politics and in New Jersey to serve as her new chief of staff. Sherill announced on Monday that Alex Ball, a top official at...
Gov. Murphy and Rep. Sherrill announce plan for a more bike-friendly NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Monday announced new funding to make New Jersey more bike-friendly.
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
New Jersey Globe
Recount in Chris Christie’s hometown expands Democratic margin in Mendham to three votes
Democrat Lauren Spirig expanded her lead to three votes over Republican incumbent Thomas Baio in a race for Mendham Township Committee after a recount held today. Spirig has initially led by two votes, 1,473 to 1,471. The updated tally has Spirig winning, 1,473 to 1,470. Machine votes from Election Day...
Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
Religious leaders in Middlesex County to stand with Muslim community after series of hateful acts
"Places of worship must be respected and treated as safe sanctuaries," Dr. Atif Nazir of Islamic Circle of North America's Council for Social Justice said.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration awards $9.95M in American Rescue Plan funds for water quality improvement projects
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $9.95 million in grants to local government agencies, nonprofit groups, universities, and others to fund projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution from stormwater on publicly accessible lakes throughout New Jersey, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Thursday.
