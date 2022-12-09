Read full article on original website
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KWTX
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica; rebuilding expected to cost $200K
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the blink of an eye, Aniceto Charles Jr.’s dreams went up in flames. An outlet fire is reportedly to blame for the blaze that ravaged Charles’ restaurant, Tru Jamaica. He has owned Tru Jamaica with his mother, Viva Charles, for almost three years.
KBTX.com
300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!. On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.
KWTX
Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network. Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families. “We believe no military...
What it means to join the Waco Citizen Police Force
WACO, Texas — A future in law enforcement can start at the citizen level in Waco, and all it takes is twelve weeks of training, along with dedication to the community. For over thirty years, the Waco Police Department has offered classes for citizens to join the Citizen Police Academy.
fox44news.com
H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
KWTX
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
KWTX
‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
KWTX
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans
(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
KWTX
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX
Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
