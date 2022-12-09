ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!. On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.
NAVASOTA, TX
KCEN

What it means to join the Waco Citizen Police Force

WACO, Texas — A future in law enforcement can start at the citizen level in Waco, and all it takes is twelve weeks of training, along with dedication to the community. For over thirty years, the Waco Police Department has offered classes for citizens to join the Citizen Police Academy.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
WACO, TX
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
KWTX

About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans

(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX

Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
KILLEEN, TX
LoneStar 92

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
