Haddonfield, NJ

whowhatwear

I'm a Handbag Expert—These Are the 3 Styles That Will Rise in Popularity in 2023

If you're interested in investing in a new designer handbag, you might be quite interested in the information coming your way. That's right. We tapped one of the ultimate handbag experts—Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of resale mecca Rebag—to get his thoughts on the specific bag shapes that will rise in popularity in 2023 given the current sell-out factor and most-searched bags in general. He also filled us in on the styles he thinks will retain or increase in value in the new year.
TODAY.com

How to build a winter capsule wardrobe

Style expert Jasmine Snow shares how to build a winter capsule wardrobe filled with classic staples of the season that you can mix-and-match for all occasions.Nov. 29, 2022.
Complex

A Kind Of Guise Holiday 2022 Reimagines Seasonal Classics

A Kind of Guise has officially launched its Holiday 2022 collection, building on Fall/Winter 2022 with an offering decked in both colour and comfort for cold winter nights. Drawing on this season’s South American theme, notable pieces include a light blue denim fringed shirt and floral-patterned shirts. Layering essentials like the Kura Cardigan and Marani Overshirt fulfil the brand’s cosy brief—arriving in houndstooth and heavy herringbone patterns—while lightweight button-down knitted polos are served in new shades of “Grasshopper” and “Canyon Clay”.
NJ.com

The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more

With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
NJ.com

The best women’s slippers to buy for winter in 2022, according to reviews

Keeping warm this winter is essential, and having the perfect pair of women’s slippers can help. Some of the top slippers are made for ultimate comfort, while many options have arch support and memory foam. However, deciding on which slippers to buy can be an overwhelming task. Many retailers,...
WWD

19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
Page Six

Save up to 40% on celeb-loved styles in Reformation’s Winter Sale

With wintertime on the way, Reformation’s cozy cashmere deals are heating up. The sustainable style brand kicked off its Winter Sale today, offering up to 40% off on everything from staple sweaters to party-ready pieces. It’s also the prime time to steal shopping inspiration straight from celebrities; after all, the brand has so many famous fans, it just might be easier to name A-listers who don’t have its designs in their closets.  And while Ref’s many superstar devotees include Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid — to name just a few — Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with the label is particularly extensive. She’s...
Vogue Magazine

The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style

There’s no shame against a full sequin gown or embellished party suit, but there’s more than one way to dazzle this holiday season. Leave the shimmer and shine to your accessories this December, and keep your partywear on the more understated side for a more minimalist look. Of course, we won’t rule sparkle out completely; take Altuzarra’s maxi skirt and turtleneck shirt set as the prime example. A deep gold Lurex is striking yet still subtle.
dcnewsnow.com

Best flannel lined jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In addition to adding style, jeans are popular due to their durability and the protection they offer. While regular jeans may not be as warm during the chillier fall and winter months, flannel lined jeans provide an extra layer of defense against frigid temperatures.
PopSugar

Give the Gift of Warmth With Cozy Puffer Jackets

From not fully knowing someone's taste to the question of size, clothing can be tricky to gift. But one fail-safe category that'll always win? Puffer jackets. With universal appeal, everyone from practical dressers to trend-lovers live for these warm, quilted, and insulated toppers. Sometimes literally — they're lifesavers in bone-chilling cold, whether you're commuting through snowy city streets or adventuring in ultra-brisk temps.

