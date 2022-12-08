Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
AdWeek
R/GA Will Brighten Up Mattress Firm's Messaging as New Creative Agency of Record
Goodbye dark diners and Liev Schreiber, hello R/GA and a more mirthful Mattress Firm. After putting its account up for review for five months—changing the scope as it went along—Mattress Firm whittled a field of seven top creative and advertising agencies down to two (the brand declined to name which agencies competed in the review). It eventually selected R/GA as its national creative and production agency of record.
AdWeek
TBWA\Worldwide Is Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year
For TBWA\Worldwide, disruption is not just methodology. “It’s a mindset within this company that things should change, can change, and that it will be better because of it,” said Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of Omnicom’s TBWA\Worldwide, referring to the continued movement of the advertising group, which he calls a “collective.”
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Banzai to go public via SPAC and acquire marketing tech company Hyros
Banzai, a Seattle marketing software startup, announced Thursday that it will go public after it agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company also said that it will pay $110 million to acquire marketing optimization startup Hyros after the SPAC deal closes. Founded in 2016 by former Avalara...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
AdWeek
Anomaly Is Adweek's 2022 US Agency of the Year
In the back of their minds, most agency leaders are doing math. Figuring out how many pitches they must invest in is a preoccupation. “It’s just about survival, right?” Franke Rodriguez, Anomaly’s New York CEO, posited. But Anomaly’s leaders aren’t worried about that. Last...
AdWeek
Amazon Poised to Take More Share of the Competitive Clean Room Market
Amazon Web Services, the tech giant’s cloud storage unit, is launching its own clean room technology next year, the company recently announced. In doing so, Amazon, which already runs a huge retail media business, demand-side platform and streaming services, is expanding its footprint into another part of the advertising industry, and one that is still fairly nascent: privacy-safe ad tech.
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
AdWeek
Multicultural Reach Is a People Problem, Not a Technology Problem
At industry events and inside board rooms, digital media executives talk a big game about diversity, equity and inclusion, but the conversation often falls back on the same excuse: The technology, or the media, simply isn’t there to achieve the goals that sound good on record. Advertisers struggle to...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
AdWeek
Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek’s 2022 Midsize Agency of the Year
No agency succeeds by playing it safe. Boring creative doesn’t move the needle for brands, and agencies that peddle in mediocrity dissolve quickly. That has never been a problem for Mischief @ No Fixed Address in its two-and-a-half years of existence. Mischief takes calculated creative risks for brands including...
AdWeek
Meta Examines the Role of AR, the Metaverse, VR in the Future of Work
Do augmented reality, the metaverse and virtual reality have a place in the future of work? A survey by Meta of 2,000 employees and 400 business leaders across the U.K. and U.S. indicates that the answer is a resounding yes. Meta wrote in the introduction to its report, which was...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
How to Come First in First-Party Data
While big tech and regulation still play out, The New York Times continues to lead first-party data collection with products backed by the growth of its incredible subscriber base. Erin Hennessy, executive director of product marketing and insights at The Times, joined Adweek’s NexTech Summit to discuss how her team is setting the standard for what companies can do to be on the right side of privacy and protect consumers’ information.
