TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball is looking for their second consecutive victory when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Spartans will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown on the ACC Network, with Ariya Massoudi and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO