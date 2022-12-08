Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
FSU Basketball looking for second consecutive victory when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball is looking for their second consecutive victory when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Spartans will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown on the ACC Network, with Ariya Massoudi and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0