The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Usman Blindsides Kimberly AGAIN on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)

The stakes were high on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 15. Kimberly returns to Nigeria. This time, it’s to introduce her son to her fiance. Angela finally tries to calm Michael. Shaeeda gives Bilal a deadline, sort of. A major change in Liz’s life has...
Usman and Kimberly Shock with Plans to Adopt Mahadi, Don't Get a Firm "No"

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly was still recovering from some news. Usman waited until after she flew out to Nigeria with Jamal to tell her that he hadn’t actually told his brother about his adoption plans. Before she had a chance to...
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Sumit Singh's Family Blasts Jenny Slatten: Get a Separation and GTFO!

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny’s family met Sumit’s. Previously, Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law had spoken to them on the Tell All. Now, they met up in person. Sumit’s mom was of course not there. Christina urged them to...

