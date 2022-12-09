ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Annette Quezada
4d ago

So relatives were uncooperative? Well now they are guilty after the fact

Jody
4d ago

What new? We release violent criminals often due to lack of cooperation. “Don’t snitch” right?

Rick with a P
4d ago

so many of these cases had prior dealings with the feds

CBS Denver

Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
BLACK HAWK, CO
TheDailyBeast

Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court

A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
