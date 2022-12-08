Deion Sanders Receives Huge Vote Of Confidence From Pac-12 Commissioner

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 is going prime time.

The addition of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders "absolutely adds value," Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said on Thursday.

"A single coaching hire doesn't materially change the value of your media rights, but hiring Deion will lead to more wins for Colorado, which leads to higher ratings," Kliavkoff said. "And ratings are an important measure of media valuation."

The Pac-12 currently has a 12-year, $3 billion rights deal with Fox and ESPN that is set to expire in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power 5 conference without a long-term deal.

With USC and UCLA set to depart for the Big Ten in 2024, coaching star power, like Sanders, will help restore some of the value of a Pac-12 contract.

Sanders' flamboyance has already caught the attention of some of the nation's top prospects and transfer players, who, a season ago, wouldn't have considered a football program that has had 15 losing seasons in the past 17 years. Especially when that team went 1-11 last season.

Winston Watkins, a 15-year-old five-star wide receiver out of IMG Academy, already committed to Colorado less than a week under Sanders' reign.

The 55-year-old's direct-to-consumer approach is unlike any other coach in any other conference. He meets his Gen Z recruits halfway: online.

Countless high school prospects replied to the tweet with introductions and their highlight tapes.

While the number of teams in the Pac-12 is soon to thin out, Sanders stepped in to assure the ratings won't.