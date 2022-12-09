ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 796

Jeff Lowell
4d ago

"Scripted answers during daily press briefings", so, who is providing her with the questions ahead of time? Tell me again how the MSM doesn't coddle this joke of an administration.

Reply(40)
761
muckraker_bob
4d ago

This lady is not bright. I wonder if she knows that. If that were not such a common trait of people in this administration I would feel sorrier for her.

Reply(58)
438
delidded core
4d ago

I thought the White House just does another take until they get their BS correct. Biden even reads teleprompter prompts like "repeat last line emphatically". Sometimes they have a couple of soldiers in the dim background of red lighting for that Church of Satan look the progressives love.

Reply(5)
280
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
RadarOnline

'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit

President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
