Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17
OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
ifiberone.com
Void remains at Grant County Sheriff's Office after coronavirus claimed deputy's life two years ago
EPHRATA - On Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office paid its respects to a longtime deputy who was among the unlucky who lost their lives to coronavirus during the height of the pandemic in 2020. "We share our prayers with Jon’s family as we honor his memory today and everyday,"...
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George
GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
ifiberone.com
Columbia Basin Health Alliance donates $5,000 to Mattawa's parks and recreation department
OTHELLO - Othello-based Columbia Basin Health Alliance (CBHA) hearts healthy kids after donating $5,000 to the city of Mattawa's parks and recreation division to support and promote active lifestyles amongst kids in the community. The funds came from CBHA's annual 5K color run. The funds will be used to build an additional basketball court at Hund Park.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
goodfruit.com
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
Comments / 1