Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO