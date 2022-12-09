ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17

OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
OTHELLO, WA
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George

GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
QUINCY, WA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
WENATCHEE, WA

