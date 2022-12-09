ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account. The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera. INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULESHowever, by...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NESN

Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson

There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
