Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account. The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera. INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULESHowever, by...
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'
Football legend Doug Flutie ripped online by former fans for supporting his old teammate Herschel Walker during Georgia's runoff election against Raphael Warnock.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Secret Service won’t say why they changed their position on Hunter Biden gun investigation records
The Secret Service would not say why they changed their answer to government watchdog Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act request regarding Hunter Biden's gun investigation.
NFL legend Jerry Rice has stern message for 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice had criticism for the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff after Deebo Samuel went down with an injury on Sunday night.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
