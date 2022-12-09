Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Central Illinois Proud
Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man for Peoria’s 17th homicide, also faces charges in other cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from September, and also faces charges in three other cases. Peoria Police say Domonicue Linwood, 24, faces charges in one case of First-Degree Murder, and counts in other cases ranging from Armed Robbery to Home Invasion.
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
KWQC
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
1470 WMBD
Another PPD gun buy-back ends early with dozens of unwanted firearms collected
PEORIA, Ill. — Another gun buy-back event in Peoria started and ended fast, with nearly another 90 firearms collected by local police. Peoria Police say people were already lined up by the time the buy-back started on Saturday. According to 25 News, it was all over within an hour.
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
1027superhits.com
Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
