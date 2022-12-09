ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe car crash victim identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
BARTONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
PEKIN, IL
wjbc.com

Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
CHILLICOTHE, IL

