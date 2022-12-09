Royal Mail workers have gathered to rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Thousands of employees from the Communication Workers Union were seen dressed in fluorescent jackets, with as many as 15,000 Royal Mail workers expected to attend the demonstration.“No one wants to be on strike... these big companies need to wake up and appreciate their workers,” one protester said.The next will take place on Sunday 11 December, while action is also planned for Christmas Eve.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive carePrisoners could be held in police cells to tackle overcrowding, justice minister saysPope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims during address in Rome

4 DAYS AGO