Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
packinsider.com
3-Star 2024 S Brody Barnhardt Includes NC State in Top 3
3-Star 2024 Safety Brody Banrhardt (6’0″/185) included NC State in his Top-3 last night along with West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also included in his announcement that he pans on making his commitment in the Spring. Barnhardt is ranked as the #10 player in the state of...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 6-Point Favorite Over Furman
NC State (8-3) will look to pick up their 9th win of the season tonight against Furman (7-3), and they are 6-point favorites over Paladins. The Total is sitting at 153. Furman is 3-5 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in half their games. NC State...
packinsider.com
After 1 Week of the Transfer Portal Opening, NC State is Tied for Least Transfers in the ACC
It’s been a week since the Transfer Portal officially opened on December 5th, and at this point, NC State is tied with Duke for the least amount of players transferring out. Thus far, WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary and DT Joshua Harris are the only players to transfer out from NC State.
packinsider.com
NC State is a 1.5-Point Underdog Against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
The Vegas Odds are out, and NC State is currently a 1.5-point underdog against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th in Charlotte. The Total is currently 48. The Total has gone Under in 6 games, Over in 5, and Pushed in 1. NC State is 2-3...
packinsider.com
Could QB Brennan Armstrong Reunite with OC Robert Anae at NC State?
Earlier this week, NC State found their new Offensive Coordinator in Robert Anae. Could the arrival of Anae actually lead to the arrival of Virginia Transfer Quarterback Brennan Armstrong?. Former NC State Safety Brandan Bishop seems to think so. Remember, Anae was Armstrong’s Offensive Coordinator at UVA before taking the...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 65 South Florida 57: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 9-1 today, defeating South Florida 65-57 at home. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game are below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Press Conference After Recent Hirings: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for a press conference after the hiring of new Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae and Offensive Line Coach Garrett Tujague. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Maryland is a well-coached football team that...
packinsider.com
NC State to Hire Virginia’s Garett Tujague as their New Offensive Line Coach
It didn’t take long for NC State to hire their new Offensive Line Coach after John Garrison left to take a job at Ole Miss yesterday. According to Matt Zenitz of ON3, the Wolfpack will be hiring Virginia’s Offensive Line Coach Garett Tujague. Tujague was the Offensive Line...
packinsider.com
JUCO DL Jykeveous Hibbler Commits to NC State
NC State picked up a verbal commitment from JUCO Defensive Lineman Jykeveous Hibbler (6’2″/255) today. Hibbler just wrapped up an Official Visit to NC State this weekend. Hibbler is wrapping up his 3rd year at Northwest Mississippi Community College, but due to the extra year of eligibility granted to everyone in 2020 due to Covid, Hibbler comes to NC State as a Junior.
