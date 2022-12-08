ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

3-Star 2024 S Brody Barnhardt Includes NC State in Top 3

3-Star 2024 Safety Brody Banrhardt (6’0″/185) included NC State in his Top-3 last night along with West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also included in his announcement that he pans on making his commitment in the Spring. Barnhardt is ranked as the #10 player in the state of...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 6-Point Favorite Over Furman

NC State (8-3) will look to pick up their 9th win of the season tonight against Furman (7-3), and they are 6-point favorites over Paladins. The Total is sitting at 153. Furman is 3-5 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in half their games. NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Could QB Brennan Armstrong Reunite with OC Robert Anae at NC State?

Earlier this week, NC State found their new Offensive Coordinator in Robert Anae. Could the arrival of Anae actually lead to the arrival of Virginia Transfer Quarterback Brennan Armstrong?. Former NC State Safety Brandan Bishop seems to think so. Remember, Anae was Armstrong’s Offensive Coordinator at UVA before taking the...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren’s Press Conference After Recent Hirings: BULLETED

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for a press conference after the hiring of new Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae and Offensive Line Coach Garrett Tujague. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Maryland is a well-coached football team that...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

JUCO DL Jykeveous Hibbler Commits to NC State

NC State picked up a verbal commitment from JUCO Defensive Lineman Jykeveous Hibbler (6’2″/255) today. Hibbler just wrapped up an Official Visit to NC State this weekend. Hibbler is wrapping up his 3rd year at Northwest Mississippi Community College, but due to the extra year of eligibility granted to everyone in 2020 due to Covid, Hibbler comes to NC State as a Junior.
RALEIGH, NC

