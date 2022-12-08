ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Creek, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Settlement proposed for Mill Fire lawsuit, 'goal' to rebuild Weed community

More than 600 people who lost their homes or were otherwise affected by the Mill Fire in Weed are reviewing tentative settlements with the lumber company that is linked to the fire. Redding attorney Russell Reiner said on Tuesday that each individual affected by the September wildfire has received a...
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy