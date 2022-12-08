Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
This group landed $470K for trails, recreation planning to link Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud
A group that wants to improve recreation and trail opportunities in Siskiyou County has received a $470,000 grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The money will be used to do planning for “recreational access” in southern Siskiyou County, said Justi Hansen, executive director of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance.
Mount Shasta Herald
How to watch film on historic Lincoln Heights, Siskiyou's Black neighborhood destroyed by fire
United Way in Redding will host a free screening of a film about an historic Black community that was devastated by fire last September. The film “From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights” describes the history and culture of the Lincoln Heights community in Weed. “I think it’s important...
Mount Shasta Herald
Settlement proposed for Mill Fire lawsuit, 'goal' to rebuild Weed community
More than 600 people who lost their homes or were otherwise affected by the Mill Fire in Weed are reviewing tentative settlements with the lumber company that is linked to the fire. Redding attorney Russell Reiner said on Tuesday that each individual affected by the September wildfire has received a...
