ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 10

Mrs V Jordan
4d ago

My Condolences to the family,so sorry to hear of her passing this evening. I wish she could have at least been here in Columbus with family.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan …. The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 16, dead after being stabbed in the neck in Manhattan: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday evening, prompting a police search for her boyfriend, authorities said. Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Lawrence, who […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Driver crashes car into Brooklyn nail salon

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver crashed into a Brooklyn nail salon on Sunday morning, officials said. Images from the scene show the car on the Avenue Z sidewalk near East 13th Street. FDNY officials received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three men shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Newark on Sunday night and two of the victims were also involved in a car crash, officials said. Officers found one victim near Edison Place and Mulberry street while responding to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days

UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday.  The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man charged with killing daughter the day before her 2nd birthday

A 33-year-old man from Brownsville was charged with manslaughter for killing his 23-month old daughter by allegedly hitting her with his fist in the back of the head, prosecutors claimed. Robert Wright appeared in front of Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on Friday when he was charged with second-degree...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy