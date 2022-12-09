Read full article on original website
Mrs V Jordan
4d ago
My Condolences to the family,so sorry to hear of her passing this evening. I wish she could have at least been here in Columbus with family.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
pix11.com
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan …. The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according...
Girl, 16, dead after being stabbed in the neck in Manhattan: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday evening, prompting a police search for her boyfriend, authorities said. Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Lawrence, who […]
Driver crashes car into Brooklyn nail salon
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver crashed into a Brooklyn nail salon on Sunday morning, officials said. Images from the scene show the car on the Avenue Z sidewalk near East 13th Street. FDNY officials received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately […]
cwcolumbus.com
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
18 year old accused of killing teenage girlfriend in Harlem surrenders to police
Zyaire Crumbley thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, sparking the dispute that ended with her death.
Three men shot in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Newark on Sunday night and two of the victims were also involved in a car crash, officials said. Officers found one victim near Edison Place and Mulberry street while responding to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The […]
NBC New York
DA: NYC Man Accused of Killing 3; Grandma, Aunt With Special Needs Among Victims
A 22-year-old Queens man was arraigned on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbings of his grandmother and two aunts that took place last month, the local district attorney said Monday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the eight-count indictment against Jabari Burrell who is charged with three counts...
Paterson construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar
Firefighters say the worker fell through an opening in the 8th floor at the site on Market Street in Paterson and onto a rebar one story below, which went through his chest and hip.
Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days
UPDATE: The brothers were found in good condition, police said Monday. PIX11 News removed the boys’ names and photos after they were found. CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday. The boys, 12 and 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man charged with killing daughter the day before her 2nd birthday
A 33-year-old man from Brownsville was charged with manslaughter for killing his 23-month old daughter by allegedly hitting her with his fist in the back of the head, prosecutors claimed. Robert Wright appeared in front of Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on Friday when he was charged with second-degree...
Woman wanted for tasing, robbing Uber driver in Manhattan
Police say she had hired the driver to take her to the West Village. Then when they arrived, she shocked the driver multiple times on his shoulder.
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 3 women in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death three women in Queens in November, according to police. Jabari Burrell, 22, is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of three members of the same family at a home in Queens on Nov. 18, […]
Gunman makes off with $6k in cash in Brooklyn grocery store robbery: Police
Officials say the 49-year-old employee complied to the robber's demands and handed over $6,000 in cash.
Young Dad Killed In Escalator Fall At Steelers-Jets Game Manner Of Death Revealed
27-year-old Dalton Keane of Aliquippa died after falling from an escalator at the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers in Oct., on Monday, Dec. 12, his manner of death was ruled accidental, authorities say. Keane fell from the escalator at Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Pittsburgh police...
10TV
Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 10