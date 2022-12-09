Read full article on original website
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
Hays County Corrections Officer shoots, kills prisoner at hospital
Officials say the inmate was shot while running through the emergency room.
2 years after Jason Landry vanished, retired FBI agent believes he may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
San Antonio serial killer rumors have 'no factual basis,' police say
Rumors started from viral social media posts.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
Surveillance video shows TX teen overdosing on fentanyl in school parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion
The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle...
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
