ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy