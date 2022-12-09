Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was taken to the locker room in Week 14 and was replaced with Anthony Brown. Huntley took a huge hit while trying to convert a third down on a scramble, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was jogging as he left the field, but his day may be done as the team evaluates him for a concussion. He is officially questionable to return. Anthony Brown will take over at quarterback with Huntley sidelined.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO