numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (knee) cleared Monday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo was once again listed probable due to left knee teninosis. And, to no one's surprise, he has been given the green light to suit up despite it. Our models project Oladipo for 10.7...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) taken to locker room in Week 14; Anthony Brown to take over

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was taken to the locker room in Week 14 and was replaced with Anthony Brown. Huntley took a huge hit while trying to convert a third down on a scramble, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was jogging as he left the field, but his day may be done as the team evaluates him for a concussion. He is officially questionable to return. Anthony Brown will take over at quarterback with Huntley sidelined.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) cleared for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon was once again listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. And, to no one's surprise, he has been given the green light to suit up despite it. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (foot) available off of Dallas' bench Monday

Maxi Kleber (foot) is available to play in the Dallas Mavericks' Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kleber only missed one game with his foot injury, and will play off the bench in his return. Kleber has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 20...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out for Minnesota Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out Jordan McLaughlin (calf) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McLaughlin will miss his second game as he recovers from a calf injury, but it seems like he should be back in the mix sooner rather than later. McLaughlin is averaging 15.9 minutes...
