Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
WWL-TV
New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for armed robbery suspect in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A manhunt is underway in the Seventh Ward on Monday afternoon. New Orleans Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue, officials said. There are currently no road closures at this time. The department did not release...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
fox8live.com
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
NOLA.com
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
WDSU
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOPD in search of suspect accused in Gentilly shooting of four people
The NOPD responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway at about 12:30, after four people suffered gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
