Kelli Giddish Sends Message to SVU Fans Ahead of Final Episode as Rollins

Just hours before her final Law & Order: SVU episode is set to air, Kelli Giddish is expressing gratitude to Rollins fans far and wide .

“To everyone who supported Rollins – thank you ,” the actress wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a collection of photos of her and her cast mates, including OG leading lady Mariska Hargitay.

Warren Leight, who served as SVU ‘s showrunner for years, offered his own tribute to Giddish in a tweet on Thursday: “ When we first started writing for [Kelli Giddish] , I wondered if there was anything she couldn’t do. Emotion, exposition, authority, vulnerability, empathy… I soon realized, no matter what we came up with, she’d always make it work, seemingly without effort. It’s been a privilege.”

It was last August that Giddish confirmed that the NBC procedural’s current 24th season would be her last as Det. Amanda Rollins, announcing in a statement, “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Amid conflicting reports about the reason for Giddish’s exit , then-new showrunner David Graziano took to Instagram to urge fans to “take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” adding, “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come acrossin my 24 years of writing television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

The promo for tonight’s episode shows Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As TVLine previously reported, her character will not be killed off during the hour. In fact, Giddish is slated to reprise her role as Rollins on SVU ‘s sibling series Law & Order: Organized Crime later this season.