KIMT
Iowa has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Iowa using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Iowa Today Through Late Week, Details Here
A powerful pacific storm system will impact the area starting later today and going through Friday with ice, showers/thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow toward the end of the event. The full image suite for rain, snow and ice is below, so read on for the full details...
homegrowniowan.com
West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Albia Newspapers
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A district court judge has ruled that a state law that would ban most abortions is still unconstitutional and the permanent injunction barring it from taking effect remains in place. In 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill to make most abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That's about the sixth week of a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa immediately sued and prevented the law from taking effect. In 2019, a district court judge issued a permanent injunction. A Polk County District Court judge has ruled she has no authority to lift that order and her ruling goes on to say it's the Iowa Supreme Court, not the district court, that will decide what legal standards should be used to review abortion-related cases. Governor Reynolds says she's very disappointed in the district court's ruling and appeal the decision immediately.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Most Iowa Men Will Receive This Gift for the First Time After They Die
I had a morbid thought today. Most men won't receive flowers 'til they're dead. Obviously, at their funeral. In a world where we've begun to place more focus on how we talk to and treat each other (and trust me, I think that's a GOOD thing), should we still be stereotyping flowers as feminine?
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
Corydon Times-Republican
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
KIMT
Wind Advisory issued as heavy rain expected across the viewing area
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties....
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Caucus Talk, a Recount Flip, and Grassley On Trump Constitutionality
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: more discussion on the Democratic caucuses, a recount changes a statehouse election outcome, Grassley on Trump and the Constitution, and an Iowa town tries to get the Trump campaign to pony up. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Iowa Native Directed one of 2022’s Biggest Movie Hits
Since its May 25 release, "Top Gun: Maverick" has seen historic numbers at the box office. As of the time of this writing, according to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned a domestic gross of $717,994,195. It's being re-released for a brief period in December as well, making that number likely to rise.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
