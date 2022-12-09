ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Buddy Trent
4d ago

unbelievable. we spent way more than that to keep a prisoner for a month. isn't our vets worth more than one prisoner? many vets gave all them deserve our support.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo P&R to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Warford Activity Center, located at 1380 NW 18th Ave. According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page, there will be pancakes, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, reindeer […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 person dead after house fire in Amarillo over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield this weekend resulting one person dead. According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at around 2:11 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire showing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips on stolen Dodge Ram

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:06 p.m. Amarillo police said the stolen Dodge Ram has been recovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips for recovering a stolen 2014 Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen on Sunday. According to police, the 2014 blue Ram was reported stolen from the 3400...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was killed and another injured in an overnight house fire in Amarillo. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. The first crews arrived three minutes after the 911 call. They reported heavy fire showing from the...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly

Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX

