Buddy Trent
4d ago
unbelievable. we spent way more than that to keep a prisoner for a month. isn't our vets worth more than one prisoner? many vets gave all them deserve our support.
2
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
KFDA
Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Amarillo P&R to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Warford Activity Center, located at 1380 NW 18th Ave. According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page, there will be pancakes, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, reindeer […]
KFDA
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
KFDA
1 person dead after house fire in Amarillo over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield this weekend resulting one person dead. According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at around 2:11 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire showing...
KFDA
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips on stolen Dodge Ram
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:06 p.m. Amarillo police said the stolen Dodge Ram has been recovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips for recovering a stolen 2014 Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen on Sunday. According to police, the 2014 blue Ram was reported stolen from the 3400...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
abc7amarillo.com
Rare storms bring large hail, damaging winds, & tornado warnings to TX/OK Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A rare severe weather event tore across the eastern Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Monday night bringing all modes of severe hazards including two tornado warned storms in Beaver county in Oklahoma. There has not been any confirmation of damage from a tornado as of Tuesday morning,...
abc7amarillo.com
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was killed and another injured in an overnight house fire in Amarillo. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. The first crews arrived three minutes after the 911 call. They reported heavy fire showing from the...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly
Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
abc7amarillo.com
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
abc7amarillo.com
3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
