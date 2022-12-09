ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Cash use slips to just 15% of British purchases in 2021

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfpu4_0jcPSO8x00

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British shoppers used cash in only 15% of transactions in 2021, half the level of the year before and down from nearly 40% before the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers said on Friday.

The British Retail Consortium said government advice to go contactless during the pandemic, as well as a surge in online shopping, had accelerated an existing shift away from cash.

Debit cards accounted for 67% of transactions last year, up from 54% in 2020, while credit cards made up 15%, up from 14%, said the BRC, which represents major stores who accounted for almost 40% of British retail sales last year.

Adjusting for the smaller average size of cash transactions, notes and coins were used to pay for just 8% of retail spending last year, the BRC said.

Falling cash usage was making it more costly to handle notes and coins, the BRC said and asked the British government to do more to ensure it remained viable for shoppers.

In May, the government told banks to ensure cash remained an accessible payment method. It said at the time that 5.4 million adults relied heavily on being able to make cash transactions.

The BRC also said it wanted the government to allow regulators to limit payment providers' ability to increase transaction fees pending a full investigation, and to enforce a court ruling banning certain fees.

"We need urgent intervention from the Payments Systems Regulator and the Treasury to stop card schemes from abusing their dominant market position," BRC payments policy adviser Hannah Regan said.

Overall, the BRC said accepting card payments cost its members 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) last year.

Debit card transactions cost retailers an average of 0.273% of the payment value to process, up from 0.265% in 2020, which was more expensive than handling cash, the BRC said. Credit cards are more expensive still.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Cash use plunged in 2021 as shoppers turned to cards’

The proportion of payments made using cash halved in 2021, compared with the previous year, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).In 2021, as stores closed for lockdowns and people increasingly turned to contactless payments, cash usage fell to just 15% of all transactions – down from 30% in 2020.As a proportion of the total money spent, cash accounted for just 8% of consumer spend last year, the BRC found.More than four-fifths (82%) of transactions last year were made using credit or debit cards, up from around two-thirds (67%) in 2020, according to the BRC’s annual payments survey.As...
theindustry.fashion

Card payments soared to 90% of retail payments in 2021

Card use soared to 90% of total retail spending in 2021, with 82% of transactions on either on debit or credit card, up from 75% of transactions in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns “changed the way we pay”. Cash accounted for just 15% of all transactions...
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
PYMNTS

Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options

Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Reuters

Brazil central bank to launch its digital currency in 2024

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank aims to launch its digital currency in 2024 after a closed pilot program next year with financial institutions, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, adding that the project had received international attention.
Reuters

Fed seen tapering rate hikes, likely ending them by March

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders boosted bets Tuesday that cooling inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to taper its interest-rate hikes into next year and likely end them in March, after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

CPI Report: Inflation Was Slightly Less Terrible in November

Goods and services are getting less expensive in response to the Federal Reserve’s persistent increases in interest rates. But prices are still higher than they were a year ago. Consumer prices are up 7.1% year-over-year as of November 2022, according to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index tracks the impact of inflation through the change in average prices that consumers pay for goods and services, such as groceries and gas. Tuesday’s report showed the smallest year-over-year...
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
CBS Sacramento

Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover

Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start.Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient.The problem, however, is that many Americans' paychecks are not keeping up with stubborn inflation. That has forced consumers to finance their shopping sprees by dipping into savings and tapping increasingly expensive credit cards.Not only is that unsustainable, but it could force consumers to cut spending in the coming months to pay down debt and replenish savings. And that would...
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy