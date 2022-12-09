Read full article on original website
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett
A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett. There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials. The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was...
Mother, boyfriend arrested after death of 4-year-old
Seattle police said they arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend. They were booked in to King County Jail for investigation of murder.
Police searching for suspect in North Bend after hit-and-run
Officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department are searching for a man after a suspected hit-and-run and crash in North Bend, according to police. According to police, a white Ford F-250 was stolen Sunday in Covington, where it was involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 18 and Interstate 90. According to...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘My entire life is changed’: 19-year-old Renton shooting survivor shares her story
RENTON, Wash. — It was just four months ago that four teenagers were shot at a going away party at Ron Regis Park in Renton. One of those teenagers is 19-year-old Mercedes Soto. She was shot in the leg. “I didn’t think that I was going to be able...
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse; no injuries
EVERETT, Wash. - An armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the Snohomish County Courthouse, leading to a lockdown and a three-hour-long standoff. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dozens of officers...
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99
EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
Suits: Journalist assaulted, denied help during Renton’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event
Rumors of protests against Renton’s Brewmaster’s Taproom “Drag Queen Story Time” event hung over the beer hall last week — crescendoing in a Wednesday afternoon pellet gun attack, shattering a window — but the event nearly occurred without a hitch. Nearly. Katie Daviscourt, a...
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
