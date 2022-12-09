ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KING 5

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99

EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy