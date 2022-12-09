ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Community partners 'Stopping the Violence' this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A local organization is helping families this holiday season!. Stop the Violence is a city-based organization working to reduce violence around the metro. On Saturday, they had their Santa hats on while giving back to the community. They have partnered with Amazon and other fraternity and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Woman hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, says police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an incident in Oklahoma City that left one woman in the hospital. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was hit by a truck near W Sheridan Ave & S Walker Ave around 4 p.m. Reports say she was transported to the hospital in stable...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
12 Days of Christmas: Sushi Neko

It’s 12 Days of Christmas on Western Avenue and Sushi Neko is gearing up for the holidays with some new menu items. General Manager, Midori Carrizosa shows us some specials you'll want to try including a special sushi roll commemorating 25 years in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil

Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A candlelight vigil for a baker and business owner was held outside the Cookie Cottage in Norman on Monday night. Police say Shannon Hanchett died while in custody at the Cleveland county jail Thursday. Records show she was arrested for making false 911 calls last...
NORMAN, OK
At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating

At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

