West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO