Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies: One injured, suspect killed in Newalla shooting
Authorities in Cleveland County say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting.
At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating
At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
okcfox.com
Woman hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, says police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an incident in Oklahoma City that left one woman in the hospital. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was hit by a truck near W Sheridan Ave & S Walker Ave around 4 p.m. Reports say she was transported to the hospital in stable...
Police Searching For 2 Accused Of Stealing From Beauty Store
Oklahoma City Police are investigating another high-dollar heist at a metro beauty store. Police accused two people of walking out with more than $3,000 worth of items they didn't pay for at the Ulta near Penn and Memorial. Police say they were seen driving away in a grey Chevy SUV.
okcfox.com
Community in mourning after Norman business owner dies in Cleveland County jail
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — An investigation is underway after the death of a Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center (CCDC). Shannon Hanchett, 38, was arrested on November 26 for making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer. Last Thursday she was found dead in her...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police investigating after body found under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police said a body was found under a bridge on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area of west of Virginia and Perkins just after 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian reported someone was unresponsive under a bridge. Police said officers and detectives...
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
okcfox.com
Three people injured in Bricktown shooting over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were injured during a weekend shooting in Bricktown, according to Oklahoma City Police. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m., Saturday, near East Reno and Oklahoma Avenues. Police said all three victims are in good condition and are expected to fully recover. According to...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
Oklahoma City man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck, dog also hit by car and now missing
Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Lake Hefner. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
Owner of the ‘Cookie Cottage’ in downtown Norman mysteriously dies in jail
A beloved baker mysteriously died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, and now the community is looking for answers.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
Comments / 0