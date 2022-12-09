ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

okcfox.com

Woman hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, says police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an incident in Oklahoma City that left one woman in the hospital. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was hit by a truck near W Sheridan Ave & S Walker Ave around 4 p.m. Reports say she was transported to the hospital in stable...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police investigating after body found under bridge

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police said a body was found under a bridge on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area of west of Virginia and Perkins just after 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian reported someone was unresponsive under a bridge. Police said officers and detectives...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Three people injured in Bricktown shooting over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were injured during a weekend shooting in Bricktown, according to Oklahoma City Police. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m., Saturday, near East Reno and Oklahoma Avenues. Police said all three victims are in good condition and are expected to fully recover. According to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
KAY COUNTY, OK

