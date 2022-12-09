Read full article on original website
Related
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in Newkirk animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Sandra Gail Tyler, 72, Perry, and Randy Terry Gottfried, 66, Newkirk, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing felony counts of cruelty to animals. Newkirk police officer Shannese Herrick reports in the affidavit that on June 24, she responded to a...
Enid PD: High school student confesses to making bogus 911 call about active shooter
ENID, Okla. — Enid Police announced Thursday afternoon that investigators arrested an Enid High School student after he confessed to making a “prank” 911 call about an active shooter at the school. Enid Police Department released the following statement about the incident and arrest:. ©2022 Cox Media...
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
YAHOO!
Survivor of mass shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested
KINGFISHER — The survivor of the mass shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation into the legality of the operation. Yifei Lin, 44, is accused of conspiring to commit fraud against the state and illegally manufacturing and trafficking marijuana. He is listed in state records as a 25% owner of the farm 15 miles west of Hennessey.
Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 and handler find missing child
A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
yukonprogressnews.com
Judge finds probable cause in embezzlement case
A Canadian County judge has found probable cause that a former county official stole from taxpayers. Troy Steven Mead, 49, was charged in April 2020 with embezzlement of state property in Canadian County District Court. Mead allegedly committed the felony crime in August 2017 and March 18 while he was...
kaynewscow.com
DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KTUL
Ponca City police searching for man who allegedly made purchases with stolen debit card
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police department is searching for a man who allegedly made purchases with a stolen debit card. On Nov. 3 around 6:30 police say a Hispanic or Native American man went to 5150 Liquor in Ponca City and made a purchase with a stolen debit card.
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
KWCH.com
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
OSHA: Contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly accident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
Comments / 2