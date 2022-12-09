ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

kaynewscow.com

Warrants issued in Newkirk animal cruelty case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Sandra Gail Tyler, 72, Perry, and Randy Terry Gottfried, 66, Newkirk, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing felony counts of cruelty to animals. Newkirk police officer Shannese Herrick reports in the affidavit that on June 24, she responded to a...
NEWKIRK, OK
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
YAHOO!

Survivor of mass shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested

KINGFISHER — The survivor of the mass shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation into the legality of the operation. Yifei Lin, 44, is accused of conspiring to commit fraud against the state and illegally manufacturing and trafficking marijuana. He is listed in state records as a 25% owner of the farm 15 miles west of Hennessey.
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge finds probable cause in embezzlement case

A Canadian County judge has found probable cause that a former county official stole from taxpayers. Troy Steven Mead, 49, was charged in April 2020 with embezzlement of state property in Canadian County District Court. Mead allegedly committed the felony crime in August 2017 and March 18 while he was...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
PONCA CITY, OK
kgou.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
STILLWATER, OK
KWCH.com

Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

