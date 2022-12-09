Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
wearegreenbay.com
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
Fox11online.com
Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
Fox11online.com
'Cheesy' new sculpture invites visitors to show their love for Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a "cheesy" new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading "I (heart) GB" was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The "heart" element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese. Tourism leaders hope...
Fox11online.com
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles
(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
Fox11online.com
Post offices extending hours during the holidays
(WLUK) -- Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac. Hours for all post offices are posted on...
A Haunted Wisconsin Hotel For Ghost Hunters And History Buffs Alike
Are you a history buff looking to explore the rich and storied past of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin? Or are you a ghost hunter on the hunt for some spooky paranormal activity? Look no further than the Hotel Retlaw, a haunt of both history and ghosts. Built in the 1920s...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Fond du Lac's Festival of Trees returns for third year
Fond du Lac's "Festival of Trees" is returning for a third year at the Thelma Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 10.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army’s “Battle of the Banks & CU’s” Has a Winner
While the familiar bell-ringers and red kettles of the Salvation Army are busy during the Army’s largest fund raiser of the year, the annual campaign just got a boost from area financial institutions. Last Wednesday the “Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions” pitched nine institutions against each other...
Fox11online.com
One Pulaski area bonfire victim to undergo another surgery Wednesday
(WLUK) -- We have been following the story of Brandon Brzeczkowski since mid-October. Brandon was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire, causing it to...
Fox11online.com
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
Fox11online.com
Harlem Globetrotter shares C.H.E.E.R. message with Green Bay students
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Harlem Globetrotter's visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization's message of "C.H.E.E.R," standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body, Effort, Enthusiasm and...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
Fox11online.com
House of Hope is finding new ways to fight youth homelessness in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The atrium of the House of Hope has been remodeled and will now be a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness. Staff showed off the new space to community members Monday, it's called "The Drop In." "That will be available to our community 24 hours...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
