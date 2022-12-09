ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Fox11online.com

Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House

(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles

(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Post offices extending hours during the holidays

(WLUK) -- Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac. Hours for all post offices are posted on...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
MANITOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Salvation Army’s “Battle of the Banks & CU’s” Has a Winner

While the familiar bell-ringers and red kettles of the Salvation Army are busy during the Army’s largest fund raiser of the year, the annual campaign just got a boost from area financial institutions. Last Wednesday the “Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions” pitched nine institutions against each other...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Harlem Globetrotter shares C.H.E.E.R. message with Green Bay students

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Harlem Globetrotter's visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization's message of "C.H.E.E.R," standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body, Effort, Enthusiasm and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
MISHICOT, WI
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE

