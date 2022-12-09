Read full article on original website
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
Santa Cruz County looking for artist to create public art at multi-use pathway
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Cruz County is looking for an artist to create a public art component for the Green Valley Road multi-use pathway that connects Watsonville and unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County to schools, parks, social services and transit stops. County officials said the budget for the public artwork project is $72,000. […]
Empower Watsonville hosts annual leadership conference
WATSONVILLE—Empower Watsonville, a youth leadership group that aims to amplify young voices in local government, hosted its annual conference at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on Dec. 2. Empower Watsonville is a health policy program of Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) for students grade...
Watsonville power outage leaves thousands in the dark
More than 6,000 people in the Watsonville area are without power due to an outage likely caused by the wind and rain storm that ravaged Santa Cruz County on Saturday. According to PG&E spokeswoman Angela Lombardi, heavy winds ranging from 40-70 miles per hour downed a power pole on private property in Watsonville.
Winter under the big top: Season-themed circus show comes to Capitola Mall
The Flynn Creek Circus is a Mendocino County-based performance troupe making a big splash in Santa Cruz County with a three-week run beginning Dec. 16. In a big-top circus tent in the Capitola Mall parking lot, the theatrical showcase "Winter Fairytale" presents the romance of winter in the guise of multicultural folklore and circus-style entertainment.
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 11, 2022 AT 11:12 AM: PG&E has restored power to the 3,244 customers in Interlaken. PG&E said that customers in Watsonville should get their power restored by 4 p.m. Original Story PG&E says that 6,419 customers in Watsonville and 3,244 customers in Interlaken are currently without power on Sunday The post Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken appeared first on KION546.
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
Murphy Road closed due to high river levels
NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River. Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to The post Murphy Road closed due to high river levels appeared first on KION546.
Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County
A major winter storm left thousands without power across Santa Cruz County on Saturday. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding
Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
Police release new details on missing Marina woman
MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.
CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. Pursuing officers hit a pit maneuver-like tactic to hit the Prius. The The post CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
