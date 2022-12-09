Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United teammate could be following Cristiano Ronaldo off of team
The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United appears to be having a ripple effect, with rumors swirling that Diogo Dalot could be the next big player to leave Old Trafford. Ronaldo's fellow countryman is coming off of an impressive showing at the World Cup, which has prompted the...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
