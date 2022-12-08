Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
KBTX.com
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rylan Kennedy, 2023 edge defender out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Rylan Kennedy is staying close to home to play his college ball. Kennedy announced via his Twitter that he has committed to Texas A&M for the 2023 season. A native of Mansfield, Kennedy visited College Station over the weekend before making his decision official. Kennedy, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher, was...
VIP Intel: 4-star out-of-state prospect unofficially visiting A&M this weekend
There is only one more visit weekend before the Early Signing Period. With a dead period beginning on Sunday night at midnight, schools across the country are looking to get top targets on campus this coming weekend. That includes Texas A&M as the Aggies look to close out on a...
KBTX.com
Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said....
Texas A&M Football: Monday Morning Transfer Portal Update
The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.
KBTX.com
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game for the second straight season. With a lot of new faces on this year’s squad, one of the keys to the Cougars’ success offensively is sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown.
Aggies Land Commitment from 2023 EDGE Rylan Kennedy
The Aggies bolstered their 2023 defensive line class on Monday, landing a commitment from talented in-state edge Rylan Kennedy
wtaw.com
College Station High Football Advances to State Title Game for Second Year in a Row
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year. The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated...
Aggies Stomp Oregon State Beavers, 72-54 -Men's Hoops: Live Game Updates
Follow along here for live game updates from tonight's matchup between Texas A&M and Oregon State.
Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date
Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
KBTX.com
Mustangs top Rattlers in Day 3 of Mike Dacus Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville used a strong second quarter to top Navasota 52-33 in the Mike Dacus Classic in Navasota.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
KBTX.com
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
KBTX.com
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
KBTX.com
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KBTX.com
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Encouraging learning over the winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the country will soon be out of school for winter break. Experts say that it’s important for your student to relax, and enjoy their time away from the classroom, but how do you help make sure your child doesn’t experience a pause or slide in learning?
KBTX.com
Two injured in crash along Highway 30 in Grimes County
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. along Highway 30 in Grimes County near the landfill. According to DPS, a man driving a pickup truck rolled off the road before overcorrecting...
Comments / 0