College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Monday Morning Transfer Portal Update

The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date

Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Road closures for BCS Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Encouraging learning over the winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the country will soon be out of school for winter break. Experts say that it’s important for your student to relax, and enjoy their time away from the classroom, but how do you help make sure your child doesn’t experience a pause or slide in learning?
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Two injured in crash along Highway 30 in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. along Highway 30 in Grimes County near the landfill. According to DPS, a man driving a pickup truck rolled off the road before overcorrecting...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

