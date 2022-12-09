ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Council of Independent Colleges names new President

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader. Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President. He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year. The council represents 27 independent...
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

JLARC studies mental health system, community services boards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving Virginia’s mental health system is shaping up as a major focus for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly. Governor Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say it will be a priority. And Monday morning, the state’s watchdog agency...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Roanoke Star

We Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin

Two weeks ago, at an event for my son and his football team members, I met one of the boys’ grandmothers. At the beginning, we started our friendly conversation about school, life, each other’s backgrounds, and my beloved State of Virginia. This nice lady was from one of the Southern States and was visiting her […]
VIRGINIA STATE
mediafeed.org

Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs

Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Piling on: Fresh off a pipeline win, a rural Virginia community now faces the threat of gold mining

Some members of the Buckingham County community who helped fight the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are being forced to take on industrial metals mining. Residents of rural Virginia communities now recognized internationally for winning an unprecedented battle against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and its polluting compressor station in 2020 barely had time to celebrate their historic victory before new environmental justice concerns emerged.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Reason.com

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning

Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
VIRGINIA STATE

