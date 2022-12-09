Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
WSLS
Governor Glenn Youngkin launches Task Force to address temporary detention order crisis
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking a step toward improving the timely placement and care of individuals under temporary detention orders. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, which Youngkin announced on Monday, will bring government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners together to address the TDO crisis.
WDBJ7.com
Council of Independent Colleges names new President
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader. Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President. He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year. The council represents 27 independent...
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
WDBJ7.com
JLARC studies mental health system, community services boards
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving Virginia’s mental health system is shaping up as a major focus for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly. Governor Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say it will be a priority. And Monday morning, the state’s watchdog agency...
WDBJ7.com
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Gov. Youngkin Sets Special Election for Virginia's 4th Congressional District
RICHMOND - Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for Feb.21, 2023. The seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28.
WDBJ7.com
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website. In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”. They say this image...
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
We Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin
Two weeks ago, at an event for my son and his football team members, I met one of the boys’ grandmothers. At the beginning, we started our friendly conversation about school, life, each other’s backgrounds, and my beloved State of Virginia. This nice lady was from one of the Southern States and was visiting her […]
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
Hampton Roads hospitals keep an eye on rising COVID-19 cases
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate in Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country. As of Dec. 12, Virginia was reporting 2,167,396 cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In just the past seven days, Virginia has...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
mediafeed.org
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,246 new coronavirus cases Monday, 11,037 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,167,396 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,577 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,476 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
NBC12
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Piling on: Fresh off a pipeline win, a rural Virginia community now faces the threat of gold mining
Some members of the Buckingham County community who helped fight the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are being forced to take on industrial metals mining. Residents of rural Virginia communities now recognized internationally for winning an unprecedented battle against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and its polluting compressor station in 2020 barely had time to celebrate their historic victory before new environmental justice concerns emerged.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning
Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
