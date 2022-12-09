ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beaver County Times

Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career

MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
Wide Open Country

Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
thehypemagazine.com

Alt-Country’s The Jared Stout Band Deliver Upbeat, Appalachian Rhythms in New Hit “Luck”

Ending the year on a melodic note, Virginia’s The Jared Stout Band are back with their fun yet introspective new hit “Luck”. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Luck” will not only get you up out of your seat, but it’ll also keep you thinking about how to flip a negative moment on its head and instead, make something positive out of it. Channeling wildly popular Appalachian rhythms, the alt-country powerhouse presents an original melody among soulful vocals that stick in your head from beginning to end. Paired with a dynamic music video, the 6 piece band shows off their undeniable energy, ready to share with LIVE stages in 2023.
