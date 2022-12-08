Read full article on original website
KIMT
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Dairy Promoters Ending Ice Cream Machine Rentals
For the past two and a half decades, renting the Delaware County Dairy Promoters’ ice cream machine has been a popular way to celebrate graduations, weddings and other gatherings. But the Delaware County Dairy Promoters say that’s coming to an end. Board member Jill Kunde:. Kunde says they...
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
951thebull.com
Staff Reductions Considered by Charles City School Board Monday Night
The Charles City School Board will consider staff reductions in an effort to cut over $750,000 from the school budget when they meet in regular session Monday night (12.12). Budget cuts are necessary following an enrollment report by Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist during the October 25th Board meeting. Dr. Lundquist...
951thebull.com
Charles City School District Needs 445 Signatures for $27 Million Bond Referendum Petition
The possibility of staff reductions in the Charles City School District comes while the School Board is looking to get a $27 million bond referendum before voters on March 7th. Last week, the district released the petition to stakeholders in the district with 445 signatures needed to get the measure...
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
KCRG.com
One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday. Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler. An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when...
951thebull.com
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, Charles City
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, of Charles City, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kwayradio.com
Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting
A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the family of a man shot by Waterloo Police has released body camera footage showing what happened that night. Police say Brent Boggess was shot and killed by Waterloo Police Officer Ken Schaaf in November of last year after he led police on a chase and eventually rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser. The Blackhawk County Attorney’s Office justified the officer’s use of force.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
