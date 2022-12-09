Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
SB ACT’s Coordination Helps Agencies Make Positive Impact on Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article.]. Santa Barbara’s homeless problem has grown increasingly visible over the past several years, with makeshift shelters lining the freeway and sleeping bags tucked into vacant storefront doorways all over the city.
Noozhawk
Downtown Santa Barbara 66-Unit Hotel Project Gets Positive Reviews So Far
It’s early, but so far, so good. The 66-unit hotel project proposed for 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. in downtown Santa Barbara received a positive response last week during a concept review by the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission. “I like this project,” Commissioner Cass Ensberg...
Noozhawk
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Noozhawk
Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street
In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
Noozhawk
Chumash Tribe Regales Solvang Senior Center Members With Fall Feast
Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center were treated to a three-course autumn meal, hosted recently by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. The hosts accommodated the needs of all members, even providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in. “We would like...
Noozhawk
Riviera Ridge Students Find their Purpose in Service to Others
Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara is demonstrating one of its core values — Purpose Beyond Self — with a variety of service projects for its students. As part of an annual fall initiative, students in the Middle School Elective Service Brigade run a service drive. This year, Service Brigade members researched various nonprofits and chose to support PATH of Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Wildcat’s Bob Stout Explains State Street’s Outdoor Dining Drama
Bob Stout is pushing for outdoor dining to remain, and encourages city leaders to stay the course and find a way to make downtown open and vibrant for everyone. The city rushed to close nine blocks of State Street shortly after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge, said it was the right move.
Noozhawk
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Noozhawk
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022
Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Noozhawk
Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again
A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Scores 7 to Help San Marcos Secure 3rd Place at Villa Park Tourney; Santa Barbara finishes 8th
The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament Saturday, and then rallied back for a decisive win in the third-place game. Los Alamitos 11, San Marcos 9. The Royals fought hard to stay close in the semifinal contest, but...
Noozhawk
Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria
Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
Noozhawk
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
Noozhawk
Defense Sparks San Marcos Girls Past Ventura, 42-27
Defense got the San Marcos girls basketball team back on the winning track in Channel League play Monday night against visiting Ventura. The Royals’ tenacious defense flustered the Cougars in a 42-27 victory at the Thunderhut. “I am very proud of the way the team stepped up and played...
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara Edged by Spring Valley; Dos Pueblos Loses to Mission Prep; Santa Ynez Loses Despite Big Game From Caleb Cassidy
The Santa Barbara boys couldn’t get the shots to fall late in a 53-49 loss to Spring Valley of Nevada Saturday on the final day of the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. The game was close throughout, including a 21-21 halftime score. “We had a lot of open looks but...
Noozhawk
Katz drops career-high in Dos Pueblos rivalry win over Santa Barbara
Justine Katz was as efficient as they come Monday night at Sovine Gymnasium. The junior guard scored a career-high 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field, as she led the Dos Pueblos High School girls’ basketball team to a commanding 69-35 win over crosstown rival Santa Barbara. “It...
Noozhawk
Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade Rolls On Despite Threat of Rain
Despite ominous clouds overhead, holiday spirit filled Old Town Orcutt midday Saturday with a Christmas parade. Approximately 60 entries signed up for the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, which organizers had said would take place rain or shine. However, the rain remained away from Orcutt’s event as thousands of spectators...
Noozhawk
Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women
A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
Comments / 0