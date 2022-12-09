ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street

In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Chumash Tribe Regales Solvang Senior Center Members With Fall Feast

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center were treated to a three-course autumn meal, hosted recently by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. The hosts accommodated the needs of all members, even providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in. “We would like...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Riviera Ridge Students Find their Purpose in Service to Others

Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara is demonstrating one of its core values — Purpose Beyond Self — with a variety of service projects for its students. As part of an annual fall initiative, students in the Middle School Elective Service Brigade run a service drive. This year, Service Brigade members researched various nonprofits and chose to support PATH of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12

The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022

Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rainy Weather Cancels Goleta Holiday Parade Again

A rainy and windy forecast has prompted the cancellation of the Goleta Holiday Parade set for Saturday night. “The Goleta Lions Club is an ‘all-volunteer’ service club that has been serving the Goleta Valley for over 8o years. We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Goleta Holiday Parade,” according to a statement on the parade website.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Defense Sparks San Marcos Girls Past Ventura, 42-27

Defense got the San Marcos girls basketball team back on the winning track in Channel League play Monday night against visiting Ventura. The Royals’ tenacious defense flustered the Cougars in a 42-27 victory at the Thunderhut. “I am very proud of the way the team stepped up and played...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade Rolls On Despite Threat of Rain

Despite ominous clouds overhead, holiday spirit filled Old Town Orcutt midday Saturday with a Christmas parade. Approximately 60 entries signed up for the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, which organizers had said would take place rain or shine. However, the rain remained away from Orcutt’s event as thousands of spectators...
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women

A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy