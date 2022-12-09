ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Strangers saw conversation in vastly different lights

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years works for a company with 160 employees, 95 miles from our town. He held a party at a restaurant located near the company. I knew no one and doubt very much I will ever run into these people again. While I was at the party, I met a young woman who, like myself, was there with her boyfriend and didn't know anyone. We chatted for half an hour about the holidays and made general conversation. When she mentioned she had been recently diagnosed with a condition I have, too, I gave her some websites...
Noozhawk

Tom Bolton: Reminiscing About a Buddy, Who Was Just a Dog

I kept trying to tell myself that, but my broken heart just wasn’t buying it. “He” was Oliver, our 14-year-old black Labrador retriever, whom we had to put down shortly before Christmas several years ago as his body finally gave out. In many ways Oliver was just a...
Looper

Does Deadliest Catch's Camera Crew Ever Have Time To Eat?

Fans of the show "Deadliest Catch" might have a few unanswered questions about what goes on behind the scenes. While the most exciting scenes and events are put together for each episode, audiences can't help but wonder about some of the things that occur off-screen. With 18 seasons under their belts and more still coming, the crew certainly has a rhythmic routine developed, and audiences who have ever fantasized about joining the crew will be unaware of some of these behind-the-scenes secrets. For example, when do they get to eat?
12tomatoes.com

Comedy Duo Causes Outrage Over Speed Camera Prank

The world of TikTok is filled with all sorts of jokers who love to have a good laugh, sometimes at other people’s expense. This latest clip from a particular Queensland, Australia duo definitely falls into that category. However, their choice of prank has definitely got a few people hot under the collar and to be quite honest, we can definitely see why they are so mad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy