ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFYI

A banner year for development in Indianapolis

Development efforts in Indianapolis received big boosts in 2022 with significant investments. The Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, reports $1.1 billion in capital investments this year with 64 projects and more than 8,500 good-paying jobs. Large projects from big companies, including Rolls Royce and Elanco, are significant to development, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Workforce pilot program launched to support diverse workspaces

Business Equity for Indy announced Wednesday its first Workforce Pilot program. The goal is to support Indianapolis-based businesses in making equitable and diverse workspaces. Business Equity for Indy (BEI) will work with 19 small and mid-sized businesses in the Indianapolis area over the next two years. The Richard M. Fairbanks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

City-County Council holds last meeting of 2022

The Indianapolis City-County Council held its last full meeting of 2022 Monday night. The council approved the allocation and transfer of more than $35 million in funds for numerous city departments and agencies. The council also gave final approval to create a new TIF district for the Cole Motor Project....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis Public Library down to finalists for new CEO

The search for a new CEO for the Indianapolis Public Library is almost complete. The two finalists for the position, Nichelle M. Hayes and Gabriel Morley, gave public presentations Nov. 30 at Clowes Auditorium at Central Library, laying out their vision for the future of the library. The program was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Neighborhood infrastructure program opens for project proposals

A program that matches funding for Indianapolis infrastructure projects is open to applications. The 2023 Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership, INIP, allows organizations to apply for matching grants for sidewalks, roads, trails and other public infrastructure projects. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said this year the Department of Public Works, DPW, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis rent assistance program ends for now

A program that distributed more than $100 million in rental assistance in Indianapolis closes for now. The federal funds that fueled Indy Rents for more than two years are gone. Tens of thousands of households benefited from the program that was set up when the pandemic first hit. The city...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

City-County Council members considers ways to increase urban forests

Members of the Indianapolis City-County Council want to improve the preservation and acquisition of urban forest land and a new special resolution addresses the issue. The Environmental and Sustainability Committee recently studied ways to increase urban forests in Indianapolis. The resolution will be presented to the City-County Council to identify the best ways to do that including a carbon credit program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Latest round of violence prevention grants aims to help youth

Indianapolis officials announced grant funding this week to help prevent youth from participating in violent crime. The grants are part of the Community-Based Violence Reduction Partnership – an annual program organized by the Office of Public Health and Safety. New B.O.Y., VOICES and the Brightwood Community Center are the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Northeast side neighborhood named latest Lift area

Indianapolis’ next community to be designated a Lift Indy Neighborhood is named. The East 38th Street corridor on the city’s northeast side is the eighth Lift Indy neighborhood. The $3.5 million investment announcement builds on previous development in the area led by Cook Medical, nonprofit groups and the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announces run for third term

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday he will run for a third term. He made the announcement at the City Market, surrounded by a couple hundred supporters. Hogsett highlighted his successes -- many of which came during the pandemic, a time when the city distributed millions in federal aid. “Because...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Gleaners shifts distribution as need soars

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will change its distribution methods as the need for food increases. Gleaners said the number of residents in need of food has doubled since the start of the year and is reaching height-of-pandemic levels. As a result, the food bank will revert back to a drive-through distribution model that was first used during the COVID-19 shutdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate

In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Crews battle brush fire at Indiana's Brown County State Park

Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resource, told The Herald-Times of Bloomington.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Federal judge hears arguments to release entirety of body cam footage documenting Herman Whitfield III’s death

A federal judge heard arguments this week to release all of the body camera footage of Herman Whitfield III’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a narrated and edited version of the video this summer. However, Whitfield’s family argues in a lawsuit against the city that the account is biased and doesn't show the full incident. They want the entirety of the footage released. A federal judge ruled that the city must respond to their request by next week. The city may decide to file a motion for the discovery process in the case to be stopped.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Changes to IndyGo Access begin with the new year

IndyGo will require a MyKey Half Fare Card for IndyGo Access riders to use its fixed route services starting in the new year. This is one of many new changes coming to IndyGo Access in 2023. The Beyond Americans with Disabilities Act policy will have a mandated area – within...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy