Morley declines library CEO job 1 day after getting the offer
Gabriel Morley has declined the CEO position with Indianapolis Public Library less than 24 hours after the board voted to offer him the job. In a statement, Morley said it was clear this wasn’t the right fit for him. “I am disheartened by the way we have come to...
A banner year for development in Indianapolis
Development efforts in Indianapolis received big boosts in 2022 with significant investments. The Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, reports $1.1 billion in capital investments this year with 64 projects and more than 8,500 good-paying jobs. Large projects from big companies, including Rolls Royce and Elanco, are significant to development, but...
Workforce pilot program launched to support diverse workspaces
Business Equity for Indy announced Wednesday its first Workforce Pilot program. The goal is to support Indianapolis-based businesses in making equitable and diverse workspaces. Business Equity for Indy (BEI) will work with 19 small and mid-sized businesses in the Indianapolis area over the next two years. The Richard M. Fairbanks...
City-County Council holds last meeting of 2022
The Indianapolis City-County Council held its last full meeting of 2022 Monday night. The council approved the allocation and transfer of more than $35 million in funds for numerous city departments and agencies. The council also gave final approval to create a new TIF district for the Cole Motor Project....
Indianapolis Public Library down to finalists for new CEO
The search for a new CEO for the Indianapolis Public Library is almost complete. The two finalists for the position, Nichelle M. Hayes and Gabriel Morley, gave public presentations Nov. 30 at Clowes Auditorium at Central Library, laying out their vision for the future of the library. The program was...
Neighborhood infrastructure program opens for project proposals
A program that matches funding for Indianapolis infrastructure projects is open to applications. The 2023 Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership, INIP, allows organizations to apply for matching grants for sidewalks, roads, trails and other public infrastructure projects. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said this year the Department of Public Works, DPW, has...
Indianapolis rent assistance program ends for now
A program that distributed more than $100 million in rental assistance in Indianapolis closes for now. The federal funds that fueled Indy Rents for more than two years are gone. Tens of thousands of households benefited from the program that was set up when the pandemic first hit. The city...
Indianapolis man charged in 3 killings ordered held until trial
An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with an ankle monitor after...
City-County Council members considers ways to increase urban forests
Members of the Indianapolis City-County Council want to improve the preservation and acquisition of urban forest land and a new special resolution addresses the issue. The Environmental and Sustainability Committee recently studied ways to increase urban forests in Indianapolis. The resolution will be presented to the City-County Council to identify the best ways to do that including a carbon credit program.
Some West Washington Street infrastructure improvements cut from Blue Line project are back on
A portion of West Washington Street recently excluded from bus rapid transit investment is targeted for infrastructure upgrades. The section of Washington Street from Holt Road to Lynhurst Drive will receive stormwater, road and sidewalk improvements. Many areas along West Washington Street are long overdue for numerous rehabilitation projects. The...
Latest round of violence prevention grants aims to help youth
Indianapolis officials announced grant funding this week to help prevent youth from participating in violent crime. The grants are part of the Community-Based Violence Reduction Partnership – an annual program organized by the Office of Public Health and Safety. New B.O.Y., VOICES and the Brightwood Community Center are the...
Northeast side neighborhood named latest Lift area
Indianapolis’ next community to be designated a Lift Indy Neighborhood is named. The East 38th Street corridor on the city’s northeast side is the eighth Lift Indy neighborhood. The $3.5 million investment announcement builds on previous development in the area led by Cook Medical, nonprofit groups and the...
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announces run for third term
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday he will run for a third term. He made the announcement at the City Market, surrounded by a couple hundred supporters. Hogsett highlighted his successes -- many of which came during the pandemic, a time when the city distributed millions in federal aid. “Because...
Gleaners shifts distribution as need soars
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will change its distribution methods as the need for food increases. Gleaners said the number of residents in need of food has doubled since the start of the year and is reaching height-of-pandemic levels. As a result, the food bank will revert back to a drive-through distribution model that was first used during the COVID-19 shutdown.
City's animal shelter faces critical level of being understaffed and overcrowded
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is understaffed, and that has forced the shelter to operate on emergency intake status. Since February, the shelter has only accepted animals without an appointment in emergency situations, such as if the dog is injured or an immediate danger to the public. However, deputy director Katie...
Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
Indianapolis plans for more than 100 new units to address homelessness
Unable to load the audio player. An additional 104 units of permanent supportive housing will be added to Indianapolis housing stock. The city of Indianapolis was able to invest $7.8 million in four new housing projects. Indianapolis Deputy Mayor of Community Development Jeff Bennett said the move is part of...
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana's Brown County State Park
Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resource, told The Herald-Times of Bloomington.
Federal judge hears arguments to release entirety of body cam footage documenting Herman Whitfield III’s death
A federal judge heard arguments this week to release all of the body camera footage of Herman Whitfield III’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a narrated and edited version of the video this summer. However, Whitfield’s family argues in a lawsuit against the city that the account is biased and doesn't show the full incident. They want the entirety of the footage released. A federal judge ruled that the city must respond to their request by next week. The city may decide to file a motion for the discovery process in the case to be stopped.
Changes to IndyGo Access begin with the new year
IndyGo will require a MyKey Half Fare Card for IndyGo Access riders to use its fixed route services starting in the new year. This is one of many new changes coming to IndyGo Access in 2023. The Beyond Americans with Disabilities Act policy will have a mandated area – within...
