wfyi.org
More than $278M from opioid lawsuits could be heading to Indiana
Indiana could receive more than $278 million from national lawsuit settlements spurred by the ongoing opioid crisis. Indiana and other states accused CVS, Walgreens and Walmart of contributing to the crisis by not appropriately managing how they distributed prescription drugs. Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized tentative agreements and said the...
wfyi.org
Crouch says Republicans need 'different kind of candidate' in governor's race
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said if Republicans want to hold on to the governor’s office, they’ll need a “different kind of candidate.”. And Crouch, who announced her gubernatorial run this week, said she is that candidate. The southern Indiana native noted that no one political party has...
wfyi.org
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job. Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday. The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.
wfyi.org
Indiana sees increase in flu activity and deaths, including first pediatric death
Indiana reported its first pediatric flu death this season as flu cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The Indiana Department of Health has reported 24 influenza deaths this season, with 12 added in the past week. Hospitalizations have increased and Hoosiers going to the hospital with flu-like illnesses jumped by 15 percent in the last week.
wfyi.org
Free Ivy Tech Tuition: State of Indiana Employees Can Enroll in 'Achieve Your Degree' Program
The State of Indiana has joined more than a dozen employers across the state including Circle K gas stations and Amazon, in providing free tuition for full-time employees under the Ivy tech Achieve Your Degree program. This means if employees meet the conditions, they can go to Ivy Tech without...
