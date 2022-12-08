ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

North Callaway defeats Van-Far 56-26

KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway Thunderbirds defeat Van-Far 56-26 at home. Van-Far's Mara Jensen scored the first six points for Van-Far. She also was the only one to make a field goal in the first quarter. Lakyn Hartley and Abrielle Burgher each scored in the first quarter. North Callaway...
VANDALIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13

COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Former five-star recruit, Theo Wease Jr., commits to Missouri

COLUMBIA - Theo Wease Jr. has announced via Twitter he is committed to the University of Missouri. The former five-star wide receiver recruit spent 4 years at Oklahoma before entering the portal this month. Wease has 2 years of college football eligibility remaining. Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

True North Columbia appoints new executive director

COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery

COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two dead in Salisbury house fire early Sunday

SALISBURY - 2 people are dead after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning in Salisbury. According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS), the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the fire at around 1:33 a.m. The fire department found Maxwell Springer, 17, dead in the home when they arrived on scene.
SALISBURY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Kwanzaa celebration

COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday. Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. “[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,”...
COLUMBIA, MO

