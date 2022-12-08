ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph: Patriots attack ‘like a defensive guy’s calling offense’

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 14 action

The 14th week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and for the Oregon Ducks it represented the end of one quarterback’s journey and the start of another. Marcus Mariota has officially been replaced as the starter for the Falcons after an up-and-down season in Atlanta. However, Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Baltimore, and he made his NFL debut by completing 3-of-5 passes during Baltimore’s win over Pittsburgh. The star of the week was Justin Herbert, who put together an outstanding performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday – a performance that set...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy