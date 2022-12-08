Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph: Patriots attack ‘like a defensive guy’s calling offense’

The 14th week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and for the Oregon Ducks it represented the end of one quarterback’s journey and the start of another. Marcus Mariota has officially been replaced as the starter for the Falcons after an up-and-down season in Atlanta. However, Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Baltimore, and he made his NFL debut by completing 3-of-5 passes during Baltimore’s win over Pittsburgh. The star of the week was Justin Herbert, who put together an outstanding performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday – a performance that set...

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 MINUTES AGO