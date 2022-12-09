Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
TechRadar
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell
At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself. What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
Baldur's Gate 3 trailer reveals August 2023 release window and the return of two familiar friends
Minsc and Jaheira are back, baby. But where's Boo?
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Could Finally Be Coming To Switch And PS4
More classic Final Fantasy games could be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 soon, as ESRB ratings for Final Fantasy I through VI have appeared online. Spotted on Reddit and screen-capped before the ESRB removed those console details, the Final Fantasy remasters have so far only been available on PC via Steam and mobile devices.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
One of Steam's most wishlisted games has a chaotic new trailer, and is coming early next year
Fuzzy multiplayer beat-em-up Party Animals has had fans waiting for years, and it's finally almost here.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Exotic Gun Jade Rabbit Has Been Disabled
One of Destiny 2's legacy Exotics has been disabled, as Bungie says that it has identified an issue with the weapon and is currently working on fixing it. There's no clue as to what the actual issue is, but the problem likely lies in Jade Rabbit's new Exotic perks that were introduced last week as part of a major weapons shakeup in Destiny 2.
