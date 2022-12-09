MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year is expected to return to court on Tuesday. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall has a hearing at 10:15 a.m. to discuss modifying his bond. In April, a cash bond for Goodall, who is charged with first-degree homicide, was set at $500,000 with conditions that included not returning to Beloit or having contact with multiple people and the victim’s family.

