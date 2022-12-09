Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies.
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Mother/Son duo are "Beyond Blessed" working as volunteers in Baraboo.
Madison East High’s new snack fridge helps fight food insecurity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides free food to more than 50 school markets in 16 counties, but getting students and their families to take that food can be a challenge. School leaders frequently find themselves combatting stigmas associated with food insecurity, which can prevent...
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning.
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year is expected to return to court on Tuesday. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall has a hearing at 10:15 a.m. to discuss modifying his bond. In April, a cash bond for Goodall, who is charged with first-degree homicide, was set at $500,000 with conditions that included not returning to Beloit or having contact with multiple people and the victim’s family.
Charlie Berens to hold book signing at University Book Store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Book Store will host a book signing event with Charlie Berens following the UW-Madison winter commencement. Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ He will be signing his book, The Midwest Survival Guide, which will be given to all graduates from the Class of 2022.
Vigil held to honor victims of Watertown home fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A candlelight vigil was held Monday night to honor the lives of three individuals who died in a Watertown home fire last week. People joined together on Western Avenue to show their support and remember the victims. Officials have not released the names or ages of...
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city's north side.
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller.
UW Health Kids offers tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and parents are buying toys for kids of all ages. Experts at UW Health Kids is working to ensure it is a safe and happy season for all by offering tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids. According to Safe...
A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city's north side. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies.
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters. Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.
Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported. In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.
Badgers No. 22 in latest AP Poll
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After back-to-back Big Ten wins, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Badgers had not previously been ranked this season, and have won three-straight games against Marquette, Maryland and Iowa. This was the third consecutive...
